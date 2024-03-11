R Ashwin reignites 'umpire's call' banter with playful jab at Ben Stokes and England

Indian cricketer R Ashwin ignites a lighthearted exchange on social media, playfully targeting Ben Stokes and England in the aftermath of an 'Umpire's Call' incident during the New Zealand vs Australia Test.

The banter continues on social media, even after the India vs England Test series conclusion. Ravichandran Ashwin, a standout performer for India in the 5-match series, rekindled the umpire's call discussion with a cheeky post, drawing attention to an incident during the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test. Ashwin's post subtly took aim at Ben Stokes and the England team, earning significant traction among fans.

The incident in question involved Australia's Mitchell Marsh, with a delivery from Kiwi pacer Ben Sers hitting his pads. The umpire's initial decision to give Marsh out was challenged, revealing through ball-tracking that the ball would have marginally clipped the stumps, resulting in an umpire's call.

Seizing the moment, Ashwin shared a tongue-in-cheek post on X (formerly Twitter).

This jest comes after England captain Ben Stokes had previously expressed reservations about the validity of "Umpire's Call" in DRS reviews, advocating that if the ball is even marginally hitting the stumps, the batter should be given out. Ashwin's post playfully alludes to this ongoing debate.

In the New Zealand vs Australia match, Marsh's dismissal did not hinder Australia's run-chase, as wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins led the team to victory. Carey remained unbeaten on 98, while Cummins secured the winning runs to successfully conclude the chase.

Reflecting on the tense match, Cummins expressed his satisfaction with the win and highlighted the significance of first-innings leads. He praised the team's resilience in crunch moments throughout the series, emphasizing the love for Test matches and their rewarding nature on days like this.

