    Pakistan cricket board reverses fine on Azam Khan for displaying Palestine flag on his bat

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retracts a 50% fine imposed on batter Azam Khan for featuring the Palestine flag on his bat during a National T20 Cup match. Initially penalized for violating the PCB Code of Conduct, Azam's case sparked social media uproar, leading the PCB to waive the penalty.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Former Pakistan wicket keeper, Moin Khan's son Azam Khan, faced a fine for displaying the Palestine flag on his bat during a domestic match, leading to intervention by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Initially, Azam received a 50% fine on his match fee for violating the PCB Code of Conduct. However, the PCB later reversed its decision, waiving the penalty imposed by match officials. The PCB clarified that players must not convey personal messages on their equipment without prior approval.

    The incident, which occurred during a National T20 Cup match between Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues, sparked controversy on social media, with fans criticising the initial fine. Azam, known for his T20 prowess, last played for the national team in 2021. The episode echoes a previous instance during the ODI World Cup when Muhammad Rizwan expressed support for Palestine without facing ICC fines.

    The young batter was fined 50% of his match fees. The batter was earlier warned by the referee not to display the unapproved logo (Palestine's flag) on his bat as it would be a breach of the ICC code of conduct, of which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also a signatory.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
