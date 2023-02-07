Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details

Aaron Finch played just five Tests, the last one being in 2018, and retired from the ODIs in 2022 after a much-publicised struggle for form as captain of the Australian team. He also captained the team to their first T20 World Cup title when they defeated New Zealand in Dubai in 2021.

Australia's one of most successful T20 International batter and captain Aaron Finch, who also led the country to its maiden shortest format World Cup triumph in 2021, on Tuesday (February 7) announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 36-year-old will, however, continue to play for the Renegades in the Big Bash League and would consider domestic T20 opportunities in other countries.

In a tweet, Cricket Australia (CA) said, "Our World Cup winning, longest serving men's T20I captain has called time on a remarkable career. Thanks for everything @AaronFinch5."

Finch played just five Tests, the last one being in 2018, and retired from the ODIs in 2022 after a much-publicised struggle for form as captain of the Australian team. He also captained the team to their first T20 World Cup title when they defeated New Zealand in Dubai in 2021 and is one of only four male Australians to captain a World Cup winning side.

Meanwhile, the Australian team under him failed to qualify for the semifinals T20 World Cup at home last year. His last international match came in the T20 showpiece when he top-scored with 63 as Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs.

Speaking to reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Finch said, "Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event."

The long-term white-ball skipper and longest-serving T20I captain represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests (278 runs), 146 ODIs (5406 runs) and 103 T20Is.

Since making his international debut in a T20I in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 runs in all formats which includes 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons. He also led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before his retirement.

Finch also holds the record for the highest score in a T20I when blasting 172 runs from just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, an incredible knock that included 10 sixes and 16 fours.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour." Finch said he is hopeful of playing franchise cricket, insisting that it is only the "international cricket that I'm walking away from at the moment."

