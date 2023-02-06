Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

    The much-awaited inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. 

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 9:19 PM IST

    The Women's Premier League (WPL) will play its eagerly anticipated debut season from March 4 to March 26 in Mumbai. All of the games will take place at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium, with the tournament's first game between Gujarat Giants and a franchise owned by the Mumbai Indians anticipated.

    "The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

    A day after India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, on February 13, the auction will be held in Mumbai, according to Dhumal's confirmation.

    The WPL is the second-largest T20 League in the world, behind the Indian Premier League, with the five clubs selling for a combined total of Rs 4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951.

    The five franchises were purchased by Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline in addition to the three IPL team owners, the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

    Also read: WPL 2023: Who are the two new owners in the brand-new tournament?

    The league has received registrations from about 1500 participants, and the final roster is anticipated to be made public later this week.

    At the player auction next month, each side will have a budget of Rs 12 crore and must purchase a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. The starting eleven may contain up to five foreign players, including one from an associate member nation.

    The first season will consist of 22 games, with the top-ranked team in the league stage automatically advancing to the championship game. The teams who finished second and third will compete for a spot in the championship game.

    WPL 2023 Rules

    Following are the details of Women’s Premier League 2023 Rules:

    Each team is allowed a maximum squad size of 18 players
    No team can have more than six overseas players in their squad
    A team will be allowed to have a maximum of five overseas players, four of whom may come from Full Member nations and the fifth from an Associate Member nation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 9:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2023: Shastri's advice to Ashwin, his choice of 3rd spinner, picks between SKY & Gill and more snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Shastri's advice to Ashwin, his choice of 3rd spinner, picks between SKY & Gill and more

    CricAddas game just got stronger with Sanjay Dutt on board as a brand ambassador-snt

    CricAdda's game just got stronger with Sanjay Dutt on board as a brand ambassador

    Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away snt

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge' snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge'

    Recent Stories

    Isha Foundation claims conspiracy; says 'no funds or land taken from Karnataka govt'

    Isha Foundation claims conspiracy; says 'no funds or land taken from Karnataka govt'

    POCO X5 Pro 5G 5 reasons why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    POCO X5 Pro 5G: 5 reasons why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    Asianet News Dialogues with Anil K Antony, former Congress party's National Social Media Coordinator

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'National interest above politics... always'

    The Future of Therapeutic Salon Services: Mrs. Shama Vig and Mrs. Sneha Charan-snt

    The Future of Therapeutic Salon Services: Mrs. Shama Vig and Mrs. Sneha Charan

    IND vs AUS 2023: Shastri's advice to Ashwin, his choice of 3rd spinner, picks between SKY & Gill and more snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Shastri's advice to Ashwin, his choice of 3rd spinner, picks between SKY & Gill and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon