WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will play its eagerly anticipated debut season from March 4 to March 26 in Mumbai. All of the games will take place at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium, with the tournament's first game between Gujarat Giants and a franchise owned by the Mumbai Indians anticipated.

"The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

A day after India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, on February 13, the auction will be held in Mumbai, according to Dhumal's confirmation.

The WPL is the second-largest T20 League in the world, behind the Indian Premier League, with the five clubs selling for a combined total of Rs 4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951.

The five franchises were purchased by Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline in addition to the three IPL team owners, the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

The league has received registrations from about 1500 participants, and the final roster is anticipated to be made public later this week.

At the player auction next month, each side will have a budget of Rs 12 crore and must purchase a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. The starting eleven may contain up to five foreign players, including one from an associate member nation.

The first season will consist of 22 games, with the top-ranked team in the league stage automatically advancing to the championship game. The teams who finished second and third will compete for a spot in the championship game.

WPL 2023 Rules

Following are the details of Women’s Premier League 2023 Rules:

Each team is allowed a maximum squad size of 18 players

No team can have more than six overseas players in their squad

A team will be allowed to have a maximum of five overseas players, four of whom may come from Full Member nations and the fifth from an Associate Member nation.

