ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pointed out certain silver linings for the Indian cricket team ahead of the India vs Pakistan high-voltage match. The match will take place on Saturday.

India and Pakistan are all set to clash against each other on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. However, both teams have a different set of momentum coming into this ODI World Cup 2023 game on Saturday.

The men in blue were effortless in their previous fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday. They won the match without any rough and tough as Rohit Sharma smashed a spectacular century. Even Virat Kohli hit a half-century in front of his pavilion at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was quite impressed with India's performance so far in the ODI World Cup 2023. He wrote, "Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!#INDvAFG."

Before the Afghanistan game, Ravindra Jadeja stood up in the bowling department providing key breakthroughs against Australia. And when the Indian batting lineup was facing uncertainty, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stood up the deliver the match-winning performance.

Most of the Indian players are clicking at the right time which is proving to be a silver lining for India in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team has already reached Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs Pakistan showdown on Saturday.

Even Shubman Gill traveled to Ahmedabad and he is already practicing in the nets in a race against time to regain fitness. There are plenty of silver linings for the hosts which points that the Indian team is likely to retain its unbeaten record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history.