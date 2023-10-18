Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma climbs to sixth place in ICC ODI rankings after brilliant World Cup start

    The fresh ICC ODI rankings have good news for Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain is now in the 6th position in the Top 10. He made a five-place jump after an impressive start to the ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma climbs to sixth place in ICC ODI rankings after brilliant World Cup start avv
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma has landed a no less-than-dream start in this ODI World Cup 2023. The fresh release of ICC ODI rankings suggests Rohit Sharma has made a big jump by climbing to the sixth position in the rankings. Shubman Gill is the other Indian batter in the Top 10 list. 

    Rohit Sharma didn't have the best start to the ODI World Cup 2023 by getting dismissed for a duck against Australia in Chennai. However, he rubbed off the failure quickly and moved on to the next match. And against Afghanistan, he amassed an impressive 131 runs from 84 balls.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: ICC unlikely to act on PCB's complaint on arrangements during India-Pakistan match

    The Indian captain bounced back in no time as he also scored crucial runs against Pakistan. The aggressive batsman put up a show by attacking Pakistani bowlers every now and then. He stomped his authority against Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali and scored 86 runs in no time.

    Such an excellent start from the Indian captain has helped his ICC rankings this month. He has climbed to the 6th position in the list of ODI top 10 batsmen. He was previously placed at the 11th place thus marking a five place jump due to the impressive form showcased.

    South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has also made a jump of three spots making him the third-ranked ODI batsman. This came after Quinton de Kock's consecutive hundreds against Sri Lanka and Australia. Whilst, his South African teammate Rassie van der Dussen remains at the fourth position in the ODI rankings.

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam despite his poor run of form has maintained his top position with 836 points. He somehow managed to gain 18 points in the fresh ODI rankings. Shubman Gill has also retained his second position with little game time due to dengue illness. 

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
