ODI World Cup 2023: ICC unlikely to act on PCB's complaint on arrangements during India-Pakistan match

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) complaint regarding unruly crowd behavior in Ahmedabad during their World Cup match against India is unlikely to result in any action from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Aruthur mentioned that it felt like a bi-lateral series and not an ICC event. It seemed more like a BCCI event to the coach of Pakistan.

During the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where more than one lakh fans were in attendance, only three Pakistani-American fans were present to support their team. A group of fans targeted Mohammed Rizwan with religious chants as he made his way back to the pavilion after his dismissal, leading the PCB to file a complaint with the ICC.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, acknowledged that the players were affected by the boisterous crowd during their seven-wicket loss to India.

It is known that the ICC has acknowledged the complaint and is evaluating its nature and the appropriate course of action.

A seasoned official, who has experience with both the BCCI and ICC, expressed that the ICC treats all complaints seriously, but the code primarily addresses individual actions. It might prove challenging to take substantive action in this particular case.

The PCB's complaint about "inappropriate behavior" should be viewed in context, considering the limitations of the code.

