    ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be on-field umpires for the final

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the full list of umpires and match officials who will take part in the illustrious ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia on Sunday.

    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 9:54 PM IST

    The anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 final will take place between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The ICC has also named the full list of umpires and match officials that will officiate this decade's most important cricket fixture so far. 

    Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough have been named as the on-field umpires for the Sunday final. Both are experienced umpires with an illustrious career with the ICC panel of umpires. Richard Kettleborough already stood as the umpire in the 2015 ODI World Cup final in Australia.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson leaves India after accusing of ‘pitch-swapping’

    This will be his second outing as an umpire in a World Cup final. Richard Kettleborough quite famously also officiated the India vs New Zealand 2019 ODI World Cup game in England. He became famous with that expression he made during MS Dhoni's match-turning run-out.

    Richard Illingworth will be umpiring in an ODI World Cup Final for the first time in his officiating career. Although, the Englishman took the ground as a player in the ODI World Cup Final in 1992. The former English cricketer was also the on-field umpire in the first semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. 

    While Richard Kettleborough was the on-field umpire in the second semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa which saw the Aussies triumph. Joel Wilson of Trinidad and Tobago has been announced as the third umpire for the clash while Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand will be the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will be the match referee for the illustrious World Cup final.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
