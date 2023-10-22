Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show

    Indian commentator Ravi Shastri hit out at the Indian fielders for their lack of effort in the field. One after the other, the Indian fielders dropped crucial catches that could have restricted New Zealand to a lower score.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

    The men in blue put up a poor show on the field against New Zealand on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. India is considered as one of the best fielding sides in the world but Sunday was not the day for them.

    Ravindra Jadeja was the first one to showcase poor fielding as he went on to drop the catch of Rachin Ravindra. This was when Rachin Ravindra was in the early stages of the inning. The Kiwis batsman was just finding his foot in the den.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    Ravindra Jadeja gave the lifeline to Rachin Ravindra as the batsman scored 75 runs. Daryl Mitchell was also given the lifeline twice due to poor fielding from India. Jasprit Bumrah dropped a sitter as KL Rahul misjudged another catch.

    Former Indian player Ravi Shastri has lamented India's poor fielding. This is after several catches brought New Zealand back into the game. It was a worthy performance from the New Zealand batting lineup.

    Ravi Shastri said, "270 is 270. They are runs on the board. Had those catches been taken, India would have restricted New Zealand to 235-240. For 270, you have to bat well. There is no given that you are going to win the game. You will have to play exceptionally well because New Zealand's strength is their fielding. Plus they will be bowling with the new ball and that will be the contest."

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    cricket 'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH) osf

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Beautiful Dharamsala stadium turns into unplayable territory, haze brings down visibility avv

    India vs New Zealand: Dramatic video of dense fog that disrupted clash in Dharamshala goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City sets home victories record under Pep Guardiola's leadership osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City sets home victories record under Pep Guardiola's leadership

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    cricket Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer

    cricket 'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH) osf

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon