    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    In a thrilling encounter at the 2023 Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand, Shubman Gill carved his name into cricket history by becoming the youngest cricketer to amass 2000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Hashim Amla.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 9:07 PM IST

    Shubman Gill achieved a remarkable ODI world record during a World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Gill etched his name in history as the youngest cricketer to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Hashim Amla's previous record. This feat was accomplished in just 38 innings, a notable achievement, outstripping Amla by two innings and Pakistan's iconic Zaheer Abbas by seven. Notably, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam, and Rassie van der Dussen complete the Top 5, each achieving this milestone in 45 innings.

    During the World Cup match in Dharamsala, Daryl Mitchell played a stellar innings, scoring a century that led New Zealand to a total of 273. Despite an early setback, Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra's partnership of 159 runs steadied the ship for New Zealand. Mohammed Shami's impressive performance, taking five wickets for India, played a pivotal role in limiting New Zealand's scoring in the final overs. Mitchell's left-handed brilliance, combined with Ravindra's notable performance, was instrumental in setting a competitive score on the board.

    While the pitch conditions posed a challenge, both Ravindra and Mitchell effectively handled the Indian spinners. Ravindra, who was fortunate to escape twice with dropped catches, reached his third fifty in his 17th ODI. Ultimately, New Zealand managed to secure a respectable total despite the challenges, with Shami taking the spotlight by ending Mitchell's remarkable innings. In a thrilling finale, Lockie Ferguson was run out on the last ball of the 50th over.

    As both teams have won four games in the round-robin tournament, New Zealand currently leads the 10-team table due to their superior run-rate.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 9:07 PM IST
