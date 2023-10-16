ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH)

Pakistan is scheduled to face Australia on October 20 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and they are eager to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss to India on Saturday.

Upon their arrival in Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, the Pakistan cricket team chose to confine themselves to their hotel rooms, but they still managed to celebrate the birthday of their captain, Babar Azam, in a relatively low-key manner. The players marked the occasion by cutting a cake at the team hotel as Babar turned 29 on Sunday.

"It was a small function attended by the players and support staff. There were not many activities today as it was a travel day, and the team will soon start preparations for the upcoming matches," said an official travelling with the team.

Pakistan's current visit to Bengaluru holds significance as it marks their first trip to the city since 2012 when they secured a victory over India by five wickets in the first T20I of a two-match series.

In the past, Pakistan has had limited appearances in Bengaluru, featuring in only two ODIs. One was during the quarterfinals of the 1996 World Cup, and the other was in the final of the Pepsi Cup in 1999.

During these encounters, Pakistan experienced contrasting results, losing the World Cup match while emerging victorious against India with a substantial 123-run lead in the Pepsi Cup.

"Bengaluru is a welcoming city and we are happy to be here. The climate too seems a lot cooler here. Hopefully, there will not be rain as we have seen some reports of heavy rains in some parts of South India," the official said.

Regarding the upcoming World Cup matches at the venue, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced that ticket sales would commence on Tuesday. Tickets will be available over the counters at Cubbon Road and Queens Road from Tuesday to Thursday.

The ticket rates for the Australia vs. Pakistan match range from Rs 1000 for the H-Lower Stand to Rs 25000 for the high-end P-Terrace seats. These same rates will apply to the tickets for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match scheduled for November 4.