Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH)

    Pakistan is scheduled to face Australia on October 20 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and they are eager to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss to India on Saturday.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Upon their arrival in Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, the Pakistan cricket team chose to confine themselves to their hotel rooms, but they still managed to celebrate the birthday of their captain, Babar Azam, in a relatively low-key manner. The players marked the occasion by cutting a cake at the team hotel as Babar turned 29 on Sunday.

    "It was a small function attended by the players and support staff. There were not many activities today as it was a travel day, and the team will soon start preparations for the upcoming matches," said an official travelling with the team.

    Pakistan is scheduled to face Australia on October 20 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they are eager to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss to India on Saturday.

    Pakistan's current visit to Bengaluru holds significance as it marks their first trip to the city since 2012 when they secured a victory over India by five wickets in the first T20I of a two-match series.

    In the past, Pakistan has had limited appearances in Bengaluru, featuring in only two ODIs. One was during the quarterfinals of the 1996 World Cup, and the other was in the final of the Pepsi Cup in 1999.

    During these encounters, Pakistan experienced contrasting results, losing the World Cup match while emerging victorious against India with a substantial 123-run lead in the Pepsi Cup.

    "Bengaluru is a welcoming city and we are happy to be here. The climate too seems a lot cooler here. Hopefully, there will not be rain as we have seen some reports of heavy rains in some parts of South India," the official said.

    Regarding the upcoming World Cup matches at the venue, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced that ticket sales would commence on Tuesday. Tickets will be available over the counters at Cubbon Road and Queens Road from Tuesday to Thursday.

    The ticket rates for the Australia vs. Pakistan match range from Rs 1000 for the H-Lower Stand to Rs 25000 for the high-end P-Terrace seats. These same rates will apply to the tickets for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match scheduled for November 4.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan snt

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan

    Deciphered India's pivotal role in Afghanistan's rise to cricket elite after stunning win over England snt

    Deciphered: India's pivotal role in Afghanistan's rise to cricket elite after stunning win over England

    'For victims of earthquake': Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 win over England avv

    'For victims of earthquake': Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 win over England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan instills a major upset as England batsman fail one after the other avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan script history with thrilling 69-run win over defending champions England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 80 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    Recent Stories

    Hamas triumph inspires many Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march WATCH AJR

    'Hamas' triumph inspires many': Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march | WATCH

    Navratri 2023 7 quick easy steps to make Sabudana Khichdi at home gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 quick, easy steps to make Sabudana Khichdi at home

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan snt

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan

    Who is Yahya Sinwar, the 'Butcher from Khan Younis' on top of Israel's hitlist?

    Who is Yahya Sinwar, the 'Butcher from Khan Younis' on top of Israel's hitlist?

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Munawar Faruqui; list of participants ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Munawar Faruqui; list of participants

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon