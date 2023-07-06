ODI World Cup 2023: India's updated fixtures list after all 10 teams confirmed for tournament

Here's a look at India's updated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixture list after Netherlands became the final team to qualify for the showpiece tournament to be held from October 5 to November 19.

India will take on Netherlands in their final ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 group stage match in Bengaluru on November 11 after the latter became the final side to book their spot in the showpiece tournament. The Netherlands overcame Scotland by four wickets on Thursday, with Bas de Leede being the star player. Sri Lanka was the first team to qualify for the World Cup, and on November 2, they will play host nation India in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final, which India won to win their first ODI World Cup since 1983, the game has already generated a lot of excitement on social media.

Netherlands' Bas de Leede showcased brilliance with a magnificent 123 runs and a remarkable bowling figure of 5-52 during the clash against Scotland. This victory secured their spot alongside Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, marking their fifth appearance after a hiatus since 2011. The tournament is being hosted by India from October 5 to November 19.

Despite facing challenging moments, Netherlands made a remarkable comeback from a score of 108-4, with de Leede leading the charge in chasing down Scotland's 277/9. His superb innings featured seven fours and five sixes, including two consecutive hits that propelled him to his century. The crucial fifth-wicket partnership of 113 runs with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 not out) played a pivotal role in the team's triumph.

A look at India's updated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures list –

India vs Australia, October 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, November 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, November 11, Bengaluru