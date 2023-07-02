Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    Despite West Indies' exit from the 2023 World Cup after losing to Scotland, Holder encourages the West Indies cricket community to quickly overcome this setback. He stresses the need for support and development of young talent while acknowledging the defeat as a significant disappointment.

    Former West Indies captain Jason Holder emphasises the need to establish solid foundations for the current and upcoming West Indies teams in order to halt their decline. Reflecting on West Indies' elimination from the 2023 50-over World Cup following their defeat to Scotland, Holder acknowledged the match as one of the lowest moments he has experienced with the team. However, he urges the entire West Indian cricket community to swiftly move forward from this setback.

    "I don't think all is lost. There's a lot of young guys in the group who can definitely develop and turn things around for West Indies cricket," Holder said at the post-match press conference.

    "We've got a young crop of players and we've got to put some support around them. It's really important that we try to utilise time outside of competition and put things in place where we can develop our talent.

    "We have to look at the levels below and improve them so that when guys get here, they have a good foundation. It's an area we need to pay some special attention to. It's not a quick fix. It's something we need to spend time on. Development is the most important thing. Hopefully in the next couple of years we can see the fruits of that crop."

    Holder's call for a comprehensive approach to West Indies cricket coincides with the appointment of Miles Bascombe as the new director of cricket by Cricket West Indies (CWI). Bascombe has already recognized the urgent need to enhance performance and will prioritise the establishment of High-Performance systems across the regions under CWI's jurisdiction.

    "We've all got to do it. It's not an individual thing, it's not a territorial thing, we've got to come together as a region and really think about how we want to go forward as a group and make it happen," he said.

    In the coming weeks and months, various aspects, including the missed World Cup opportunity, will be addressed. The period of October to November, when the World Cup is taking place, will be relatively quiet for West Indies cricket. For Jason Holder, who participated in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, not being part of this prestigious event is particularly disheartening.

    He expressed his disappointment, especially considering the team's efforts in the T20 World Cup last year, where they did not advance to the Super 12s. Having experienced the thrill of playing in multiple World Cups, both in the fifty-over and T20 formats, missing out on such special occasions is painful for Holder.

    "But there's no point moping on and keeping our heads down. We have to find ways to get better and head in the direction we need to head in consistently. There have been too many fluctuations between good performances and bad performances. It's a matter for us to understand where we are at, know where we want to go and all of us putting our hands up."

