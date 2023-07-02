ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

The composition of India's spin attack for the ICC World Cup 2023 has sparked speculation, with questions arising about the possibility of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has weighed in on India's potential spin attack for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. With less than 100 days remaining until the tournament, there are uncertainties surrounding India's spin options. While Ravindra Jadeja is a valuable all-rounder and Ravichandran Ashwin's name has been discussed, the spotlight is on Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both spinners have excelled in white-ball cricket, but Manjrekar believes it is highly improbable that Chahal and Kuldeep will be selected together for the playing XI.

“I don't think so (playing two wrist spinners). Very rarely it can happen depending on the opposition. If there is a real weakness in the opposition to play wrist spin, then you have Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal both playing in the XI," said Manjrekar



"I see Chahal being part of the squad but I prefer Kuldeep Yadav when it comes to wrist-spin as the spinner in 50-over cricket. I am getting a little technical here. You need a spinner who can get wickets of batters while they are pushing, not hitting the big shots," he added.

Also Read: WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

Although Sanjay Manjrekar believes Chahal will be preferred for the World Cup by Team India, but he personally will choose Kuldeep for the 50-overs format.

"In T20 cricket, that is something you see very often. That's how spinners get wickets. In 50-overs cricket, it's a game where you push more than you actually slog. So a spinner capable of getting those wickets is Kuldeep Yadav. So he is sort of my first-choice wrist-spinner in the playing XI and then I will be looking at other options," he explained in the interaction.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory