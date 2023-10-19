Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets

    India has won their fourth consecutive match in the ODI World Cup 2023 after defeating Bangladesh. The men in blue were winless in their last three matches out of 4 against Bangladesh in ODI cricket.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    Bangladesh suffered another defeat at the hands of India further straining the head-to-head record with their neighbor. The Rohit Sharma-led team is on a winning journey as this marks their fourth consecutive win in this ODI World Cup 2023. 

    The Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made an error in judgment as he won the toss and batted first. The pitch was perfect to chase under the lights but Bangladesh may wanted to avoid a big score at the hands of India.

    Also Read: India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das gave a sparkling start to the Bangladesh cricket team, especially in the power play. They made good use of the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. Tanzid Hasan hit 51 runs while Liton Das hit 66 runs. Their 93-run stand was one of the best in Bangladesh's ODI history.

    But the Indian spinners built the pressure and provided wickets one after the other. Mahmudullah's 46 runs from 36 balls guided Bangladesh to a score of 256 runs with a loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each.

    India also started the inning well as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took on Bangladesh bowlers. It was a massive performance from the Indian batting pair. Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs while Shubman Gill scored 53 runs. Virat Kohli scored a spectacular hundred in a thrilling manner as India won the match by 7 wickets.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH) osf

    India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh does its job with the bat, Indian batsmen have a challenge ahead avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh does its job with the bat, Indian batsmen have a challenge ahead

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Allen Donald, 7 quotes by the South African pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Allen Donald, 7 quotes by the South African pacer

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH) osf

    India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    Ganapath Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy SHG

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh

    OnePlus Open launched check out its specifications features colours price availability gcw

    OnePlus Open launched! Check out its features, colours & other details

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon