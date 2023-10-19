ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets

India has won their fourth consecutive match in the ODI World Cup 2023 after defeating Bangladesh. The men in blue were winless in their last three matches out of 4 against Bangladesh in ODI cricket .

Bangladesh suffered another defeat at the hands of India further straining the head-to-head record with their neighbor. The Rohit Sharma-led team is on a winning journey as this marks their fourth consecutive win in this ODI World Cup 2023.

The Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made an error in judgment as he won the toss and batted first. The pitch was perfect to chase under the lights but Bangladesh may wanted to avoid a big score at the hands of India.

Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das gave a sparkling start to the Bangladesh cricket team, especially in the power play. They made good use of the field restrictions in the first 10 overs. Tanzid Hasan hit 51 runs while Liton Das hit 66 runs. Their 93-run stand was one of the best in Bangladesh's ODI history.

But the Indian spinners built the pressure and provided wickets one after the other. Mahmudullah's 46 runs from 36 balls guided Bangladesh to a score of 256 runs with a loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each.

India also started the inning well as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took on Bangladesh bowlers. It was a massive performance from the Indian batting pair. Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs while Shubman Gill scored 53 runs. Virat Kohli scored a spectacular hundred in a thrilling manner as India won the match by 7 wickets.