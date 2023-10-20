Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and South Africa desperate to move on from upsets, get back to winning ways

    England and South Africa will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. Both teams are desperate for a win after going through upsetting losses in the previous games.

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and South Africa desperate to move on from upsets, get back to winning ways avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    England and South Africa were part of the shocking losses that occurred this week. First, the Afghanistan cricket team went on to upset England in a convincing manner. Then, the Netherlands cricket team followed by beating South Africa out of where in the ODI World Cup game on Tuesday. 

    South Africa and England both went on to have a fine start by winning their respective first two games. The Proteas were more convincing in their performance in the first two games against Australia and Sri Lanka. The Temba Bavuma-led team struck 428 runs against Sri Lanka.

    Also Read: Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    This was also the highest score by a team in the history of the World Cup. Next, South Africa faced Australia and smashed 311 runs. Both the ODI World Cup 2023 matches saw the Proteas win by big margins giving a good start.

    However, the upset against the Netherlands was deep for the South African team as even captain Temba Bavuma expressed his concern publicly. South Africa had a poor record against the Netherlands in the recent past and that played with the team psychologically as well.

    England, though they have two wins in three games but haven't looked convincing in terms of performances. They have been inconsistent and there seems to be an absence of spark in the team which resulted in the huge 69-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan.

    Ben Stokes could bring that spark that the England cricket team needs to go into the tournament. The all-rounder was already fit in the previous game but he is set to make his appearance in the playing 11 on Saturday. The Proteas are likely to take the previous loss as a one-off and mark no changes. 

    Predicted XI: 

    England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Aktinson. 

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia creates records in abundance after magnificent batting show against Pakistan avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia creates records in abundance after magnificent batting show against Pakistan

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler optimistic after setback against Afghanistan

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH) snt

    Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Poor fielding costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner, Marsh rip off bowlers

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai air quality worse than Delhi dips to 156 due to construction gcw

    Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi, dips to 156 due to construction

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday anr

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

    Navratri 2023 6 thoughtful gifts for Kanya Pujan gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 6 thoughtful gifts for Kanya Pujan

    We fight for our existence Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH) snt

    'We fight for our existence': Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH)

    Tamannaah Bhatia hot photos: Actress leave fans awestruck with her dazzling looks SHG

    Tamannaah Bhatia hot photos: Actress leave fans awestruck with her dazzling looks

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon