ODI World Cup 2023: England and South Africa desperate to move on from upsets, get back to winning ways

England and South Africa will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. Both teams are desperate for a win after going through upsetting losses in the previous games.

England and South Africa were part of the shocking losses that occurred this week. First, the Afghanistan cricket team went on to upset England in a convincing manner. Then, the Netherlands cricket team followed by beating South Africa out of where in the ODI World Cup game on Tuesday.

South Africa and England both went on to have a fine start by winning their respective first two games. The Proteas were more convincing in their performance in the first two games against Australia and Sri Lanka. The Temba Bavuma-led team struck 428 runs against Sri Lanka.

This was also the highest score by a team in the history of the World Cup. Next, South Africa faced Australia and smashed 311 runs. Both the ODI World Cup 2023 matches saw the Proteas win by big margins giving a good start.

However, the upset against the Netherlands was deep for the South African team as even captain Temba Bavuma expressed his concern publicly. South Africa had a poor record against the Netherlands in the recent past and that played with the team psychologically as well.

England, though they have two wins in three games but haven't looked convincing in terms of performances. They have been inconsistent and there seems to be an absence of spark in the team which resulted in the huge 69-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan.

Ben Stokes could bring that spark that the England cricket team needs to go into the tournament. The all-rounder was already fit in the previous game but he is set to make his appearance in the playing 11 on Saturday. The Proteas are likely to take the previous loss as a one-off and mark no changes.

Predicted XI:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Aktinson.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.