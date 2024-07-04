Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma': Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH)

    Mumbai turned into a sea of euphoria on Thursday as fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their cricketing hero, Captain Rohit Sharma, and the triumphant Indian T20 World Cup 2024 team.

    Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    Mumbai turned into a sea of euphoria on Thursday as fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their cricketing hero, Captain Rohit Sharma, and the triumphant Indian T20 World Cup 2024 team. At several locations across the city, chants of "Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma" reverberated through the halls, capturing the unprecedented excitement among supporters.

    Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    The city is gearing up for a grand celebration with a victory parade scheduled from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Extraordinary security measures have been put in place at Churchgate, Marine Lines, and Charni Road stations to handle the massive influx of fans expected during the evening rush hour.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the players, reminiscing about their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean.

    "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi posted on 'X' along with pictures.

    Upon landing in Delhi amidst a flurry of excitement, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team proceeded to the Prime Minister's residence for a hearty breakfast, where they spent nearly two hours in engaging conversation.

    Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office had released a video showcasing the players seated in a circle around PM Modi, with Captain Rohit Sharma positioned to his right and head coach Rahul Dravid to his left. The team members sported special customized jerseys adorned with bold 'CHAMPIONS' lettering on the front, and two stars above the Team India crest signifying their two T20 World Cup victories. Smiles abounded as they interacted warmly with the Prime Minister, posing for pictures in their commemorative attire.

    In a gesture of appreciation, BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah presented PM Modi with a personalized Team India jersey featuring 'NAMO' and '1' prominently emblazoned on it.

    The squad clinched the country's second T20 world title on Saturday after beating South Africa in the final by 7 runs, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    India's previous World Cup victories were in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

    Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video snt

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of T20 WC champions' felicitation; WATCH viral video

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral snt

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral

    True leader PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op snt

    'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi meets T20 WC 2024 champions at Delhi residence, joyfully interacts with Rohit Sharma & Co. (WATCH)

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday vkp

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday

    Recent Stories

    Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister gcw

    Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister

    BREAKING Mukesh Ambani visits 10 Janpanth to invite Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding [WATCH] ATG

    BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani visits invites Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding at 10 Janpath [WATCH]

    Renukaswamy murder case Police reasons to extend judicial custody vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police reasons to extend judicial custody

    Purplle to Epigamia: 7 brands Deepika Padukone invested in RKK

    Purplle to Epigamia: 7 brands Deepika Padukone invested in

    Stop patronising SFI's criminal activities Opposition VD Satheesan tells Kerala government Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Stop patronising SFI’s criminal activities: Oppsition tells Kerala government

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon