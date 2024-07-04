'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma': Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH)

Mumbai turned into a sea of euphoria on Thursday as fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their cricketing hero, Captain Rohit Sharma, and the triumphant Indian T20 World Cup 2024 team.

Mumbai turned into a sea of euphoria on Thursday as fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their cricketing hero, Captain Rohit Sharma, and the triumphant Indian T20 World Cup 2024 team. At several locations across the city, chants of "Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma" reverberated through the halls, capturing the unprecedented excitement among supporters.

Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

The city is gearing up for a grand celebration with a victory parade scheduled from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Extraordinary security measures have been put in place at Churchgate, Marine Lines, and Charni Road stations to handle the massive influx of fans expected during the evening rush hour.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the players, reminiscing about their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean.

"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi posted on 'X' along with pictures.

Upon landing in Delhi amidst a flurry of excitement, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team proceeded to the Prime Minister's residence for a hearty breakfast, where they spent nearly two hours in engaging conversation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office had released a video showcasing the players seated in a circle around PM Modi, with Captain Rohit Sharma positioned to his right and head coach Rahul Dravid to his left. The team members sported special customized jerseys adorned with bold 'CHAMPIONS' lettering on the front, and two stars above the Team India crest signifying their two T20 World Cup victories. Smiles abounded as they interacted warmly with the Prime Minister, posing for pictures in their commemorative attire.

In a gesture of appreciation, BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah presented PM Modi with a personalized Team India jersey featuring 'NAMO' and '1' prominently emblazoned on it.

The squad clinched the country's second T20 world title on Saturday after beating South Africa in the final by 7 runs, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India's previous World Cup victories were in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

Latest Videos