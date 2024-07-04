India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after securing the coveted title in Barbados, where they were stranded due to a Category 4 hurricane.

The triumphant Indian cricket team, winners of the T20 World Cup, landed in New Delhi on Thursday aboard a special charter flight. Despite the steady drizzle and heavy security measures, scores of fans gathered outside the airport to welcome the players. Hundreds of supporters, waving the national flag and holding congratulatory placards, braved the weather to celebrate the team’s victory over South Africa by seven runs in the final held in Bridgetown last Saturday.

The team was unable to return home immediately after their title win due to a shutdown caused by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. They remained in their hotel until the BCCI arranged a special charter flight.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup) departed Barbados at around 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6 am IST on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

Aboard the flight were the Indian squad, support staff, players' families, BCCI officials, and members of the traveling media contingent.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, heavy security was deployed to manage the crowd, but fans' enthusiasm remained undeterred as they cheered and held up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

Two buses were stationed outside the T3 Terminal to transport the players to their hotel, from where they were scheduled to head to the Prime Minister's residence at 9 am for a reception.

The players trickled out one by one after completing immigration formalities. Despite being tired, they were excited and acknowledged the waiting fans with waves and warm smiles.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most enthusiastic in acknowledging the cheering crowd.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant saluted the enthusiastic crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.

Rohit Sharma and Player of the Final Virat Kohli, both of whom retired from T20 Internationals at the conclusion of India's campaign, were among the last to emerge from the VIP exit.

Rohit, clutching the coveted trophy, lifted it for the fans to admire before boarding the bus. Kohli gave a thumbs-up to acknowledge the support before taking his seat.

Upon their arrival, several videos of the T20 WC-winning team went viral on social media platform X, including those which feature skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and a few others shaking a leg to dhol beats at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi.

The squad clinched the country's second T20 world title on Saturday, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India's previous World Cup victories were in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

Following a meeting with the Prime Minister, the players will fly to Mumbai to join an open bus victory parade, culminating in a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma posted on social media on Wednesday, encouraging fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

The event will be particularly special for the 37-year-old Rohit, a Mumbaikar and a beloved fan favorite in the city.

A similar road show took place in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

