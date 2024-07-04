'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

In a poignant moment captured widely on social media, PM Modi chose not to hold the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy during the photo session but instead grasped the hands of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

The triumphant Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, received a warm reception at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Thursday. The Men in Blue, donning special jerseys emblazoned with 'CHAMPIONS,' gathered for a celebratory meeting with PM Modi, marking their historic seven-run triumph over South Africa in Bridgetown last Saturday.

In a poignant moment captured widely on social media, PM Modi chose not to hold the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy during the photo session but instead grasped the hands of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. This gesture of solidarity and leadership resonated deeply, symbolizing the unity and spirit that propelled India to victory.

Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

"Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid held the trophy, and PM Modi held both of their hands. Leader," wrote on user on X.

Another added, "What a wonderful gesture," while a third remarked, "This pic will give solid burn to seculars."

Here's a look at some of the reactions that flooded social media platform X:

Earlier today, amidst heavy security, the team led by captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Barbados on a specially arranged charter flight. Despite the rainy weather, passionate fans lined the airport, waving national flags and posters, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

Acknowledging the overwhelming support, the players, visibly fatigued yet jubilant, greeted the crowd with waves and smiles before proceeding to the ITC Maurya hotel in the city. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, instrumental in India's success, engaged warmly with fans, reflecting the camaraderie that has endeared them to millions.

Also read: REVEALED! First glimpse of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's open bus for victory parade in Mumbai (WATCH)

Following their memorable meeting with PM Modi, the team is scheduled to embark on a grand victory parade in Mumbai. The procession will commence from the airport, culminating at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where a felicitation ceremony awaits. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the pivotal role of fans in making the celebrations truly special.

Latest Videos