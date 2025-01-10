Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowing on Instagram sparks speculations

Amid the speculations of divorce between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, another Indian cricketer Manish Pandey has been entangled in the rumours of his divorce from Arshita Shetty. 

Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

With the speculations of divorce between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are yet to cool down, there is another rumour around the same topic. 

The latest couple to come under the scrutiny of the fans and media with regards to their personal lives is Indian batter Manish Pandey and his wife Ashrita Shetty. The speculations suggested that Manish and Ashrita are the next in line to head for a divorce after five years of marriage. 

The couple has not yet spoken a word nor released a statement on the speculations of parting ways from each other’s lives. However, Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty have unfollowed on social media platform Instagram, a possible hint of trouble in their relationship. The subtle sign has led to increased speculation about their marital status. 

When we checked the Instagram accounts of Manish Pandey and Arshita Shetty, it is true that neither of them are following each other. The right-handed Karnataka batter used to follow only one person on Instagram, that was his wife and now, he doesn’t follow anyone. Moreover, the couple has removed the pictures of each other from their respective instagram accounts, which further fueled the speculations of their potential separation. 

Below are their screenshots of Manish Pandey and Arshita Shetty’s Instagram accounts:

Manish Pandey tied the knot with Indian actress Arshita Shetty in a private ceremony in the presence of close relatives, friends and teammates in Mumbai in 2019.  Ever since their marriage, Arshita Shetty used to travel with her husband for various cricket matches and tournaments, including Indian Premier League, and often cheering him for him and the teams he played for from the stands. 

The developments of potential separation between Manish Pandey and Arshita Shetty came just a few days after Yuzvendra Chahal’s possible divorce from his wife Dhanashree. Last year, Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya officially divorced his wife Natasa Stankovic, with whom they have a son Agastya born in July 2020. 

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey is out of the scheme of things for India across all formats, especially white-ball cricket. The 35-year-old’s last appearance in blue jersey was during India’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, which included 3 ODIs as many as T20Is. Pandey played for India in 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is, scoring 566 runs and 709 runs, respectively. 

Manish Pandey plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. In the Indian Premier League, the batter plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he won his second title of the tournament in 2024. He was acquired by KKR at a base price of INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. 

