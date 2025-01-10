'I understand the curiosity': Chahal BREAKS silence amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news over the last few days due to speculations about his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

Indian off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally broken his silence on the rumours of divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal has been in the news over the last few days due to speculations about his divorce from his wife.  The rumours suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree are set to part ways after four years of their marriage. Neither of them confirmed the news publicly till now, leaving the fans speculating about the status of their relationship. 

However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree broke their silence as the rumours of their divorce were getting out of hand. The Indian off-spinner shared the statement on his Instagram, urging everyone to refrain from the speculations of his divorce. He added that the rumours have immensely caused the pain to him and his family. His statement came after his wife slammed ‘faceless trolls’ for tarnishing her reputation. 

“I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!” Chahal wrote. 

“While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he added.  

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in a private ceremony with the presence of close family members and friends on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon. They became one of cricket’s most beloved couples, given their shared love for dance, and unwavering support for each other’s careers. However, things have not been well between them as it was speculated that both have been living separately over the last few months. The speculations of their divorce became rife after they removed each other’s pictures from Instagram. 

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal was not included in the Haryana squad for the ongoing knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, he was not picked for the group stage of the tournament. The 34-year-old seemed to be out of reckoning in India’s white-ball setup as he played for the national side in a T20I against West Indies in August 2023. 

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion for the upcoming T20I series against England as well as Champions Trophy remains doubtful, given that he has not played a single match for India for over a year. 

