Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)
A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seeking blessings from spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj has gone viral.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharna visited spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj to seek his blessings. In a viral video, Virat and Anushka can be seen offering salutation by lying prostrate at Premanand Maharaj's ashram and later having a conversation with the popular spiritual guru, who has followers from around the world.