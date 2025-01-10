Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seeking blessings from spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj has gone viral.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharna visited spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj to seek his blessings. In a viral video, Virat and Anushka can be seen offering salutation by lying prostrate at Premanand Maharaj's ashram and later having a conversation with the popular spiritual guru, who has followers from around the world.

