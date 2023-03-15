Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kul-Cha' under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

    With India's ODI World Cup preparations starting with the three-match series against Australia, starting Friday, the famed 'Kul-Cha' would love to serve a platter of googlies, leg-breaks and flippers which their fans would like to savour.

    KulCha under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    They were the toast of the nation going into the 2019 World Cup in England, but in the last four years, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have seen more downs than ups. Kuldeep had career-threatening knee surgery in 2021, while Chahal has been repeatedly ignored for important T20 games and global meets. They would want to change their wheels of fortune. 

    However, with India's ODI World Cup preparations starting with the three-match series against Australia, starting Friday, the famed 'Kul-Cha' would love to serve a platter of googlies, leg-breaks and flippers which their fans would like to savour. 

    Also read: WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows impressive signs of recovery with water therapy; sends inspiring message

    Several members of the Indian cricket team, including the stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday, began training here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, but all eyes were on the two wrist spinners as they needed to battle it out with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, two multi-skilled cricketers, who are also part of this squad.

    Both Kuldeep and Chahal are less accomplished batters, although the UP left-arm wrist spinner has had some degree of success at the Test level. However, both Washington and Jadeja come as a package, but purely on tweaker's skills, the two wrist spinners are ahead compared to finger spinners. 

    India's regular captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI in Mumbai due to family commitments and the stand-in captain for the match, Pandya, was among those who trained for more than two hours with the white ball. 

    Among the other players in attendance were fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur and among batters, Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan. 

    Also read: It's confirmed! Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia

    While India head coach Rahul Dravid did not attend the session, the other members of the coaching staff, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were present along with throw-down specialists Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne.

    India's preferred choice for No. 5 spot and wicketkeeping duties, KL Rahul, who was dropped from the team after the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi, was also among the absentees. 

    Pandya, also the designated vice-captain for the series, did light bowling practice and tried leg breaks in one of the adjacent nets to Kishan. 

    While Suryakumar, Kishan and Pandya had long stints with the bat, Siraj, who featured till the third Test in Indore, also spent a lot of time batting against spinners and fast bowlers. 

    Also read: ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin regains No.1 spot; Jasprit Bumrah drops to 7th

    Suryakumar mostly had a conventional approach in the nets with an odd aggressive shot, but captain Pandya did chance his arms whenever the opportunity presented itself. 

    The Australian players also had a training session here late in the afternoon.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its confirmed Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia snt

    It's confirmed! Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia

    WATCH Rishabh Pant shows impressive signs of recovery with water therapy; sends inspiring message-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows impressive signs of recovery with water therapy; sends inspiring message

    Run the show - Hardik Pandya gets training underway ahead of IND vs AUS India vs Australia ODIs and IPL 2023 (WATCH)-ayh

    'Run the show' - Hardik Pandya gets training underway ahead of IND vs AUS ODIs and IPL 2023 (WATCH)

    Is Team India ICC World Cup 2023 preparation affected by NCA inferior injury management?-ayh

    Is Team India's ICC World Cup 2023 preparation affected by NCA's inferior injury management?

    WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: 8th trophy is coming - Social media delighted as MI crushes GG to sail into playoffs-ayh

    WPL 2023: '8th trophy is coming' - Social media delighted as MI crushes GG to sail into playoffs

    Recent Stories

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 to be released on April 1; check important dates, details mentioned - adt

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 to be released on April 1; check important dates, details mentioned

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi Ex-Manchester United star Kieran Richardson chooses his true GOAT snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Man United star Richardson chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Not interested in state politics Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 AJR

    'Not interested in state politics': Congress MP DK Suresh ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023

    football Throwing it back - Manchester United teases Man City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him-ayh

    'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said vma

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon