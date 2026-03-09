Following India's historic third T20 World Cup title win in 2026, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya recreated an iconic Tricolour moment of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Skipper Suryakumar also replicated a gesture from Rohit Sharma after the victory against New Zealand, marking India's first T20 World Cup victory on home soil.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya created an iconic Tricolour moment of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following the T20 World Cup 2026 Final win over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

The Men in Blue clinched their historic third T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs. After posting a record total of 255/5, thanks to Sanju Samson's 89-run knock and brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), Team India bundled out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs, despite resistance by Tim Seifert (52) and Mitchell Santner (43).

Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with figures of 4/15 at an economy rate of 3.80 in his spell of four overs. Axar Patel contributed with three wickets while conceding 27 runs at an economy rate of 9.00. The collective effort of batters and bowlers helped India register a commanding victory to successfully defend the T20 World Cup triumph.

Suryakumar-Hardik Recreates Kohli-Rohit Iconic

Following the final wicket of Jacob Duffy, India camp erupted in celebration as players rushed onto the field to mark the historic triumph. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya had a special moment of their own as the duo held India’s tricolour flag around their shoulders.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Suryakumar and Hardik can be seen clicking for a photo with the Tricolour draped around their shoulders. They recreated the iconic moment shared by two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, after the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph.

The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, drawing comparisons with the iconic celebration by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not part of Team India’s T20 World Cup title defence as the batting duo retired from the T20Is following the Men in Blue’s title triumph in 2024, This also marked the first major ICC event since 2007 without either Rohit or Kohli in India’s squad.

However, Rohit Sharma was part of the T20 World Cup 2026 as its brand ambassador, representing the tournament despite not being part of India’s playing squad.

Suryakumar Yadav Replicates Rohit Sharma’s Gesture After Title Win

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya’s tricolour moment, another iconic scene was captured after the Men in Blue’s historic T20 World Cup title defence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the win, Suryakumar went to the pitch and picked up a handful of soil, touching it to his forehead in an emotional tribute to the ground where he first won his major ICC title as India captain.

This moment mirrored Rohit Sharma’s iconic celebration, when the former India captain tasted the grass of the outfield as a heartfelt tribute to the historic triumph at Kensington Oval in Barbados during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Similar to Suryakumar Yadav, the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph was Rohit’s first ICC title as captain.

Apart from defending the title, Team India became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, having previously won in 2007 and 2024.

India scripted another history by becoming the first-ever side to win the title on home soil, thrilling the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium and etching their name even deeper in T20 World Cup lore. With a triple achievement at the T20 World Cup 2026, India cemented their status as one of the most dominant sides in the history of the format.

