    It's confirmed! Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia

    Indian batting star Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia due to a recurrence of a lower-back injury. The KKR captain is likely to miss IPL 2023 as well.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    India fielding coach T Dilip, on Wednesday officially confirmed that middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Friday, due to a recurrence of a lower-back injury. 

    Reports suggest an almost negligible chance of the stylish Mumbaikar taking any part in cash-rich IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer leads KKR in IPL. He is currently back in NCA for extensive rehabilitation but it couldn't be confirmed whether he would also require surgery like Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. 

    "Injuries are part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped. We are in coordination (with NCA). Shreyas has been ruled out of this series. (We will be able to provide) further update as and when we know," told India's fielding coach T Dilip told media in his debut press conference. 

    The right-handed Iyer, who had made a comeback into the Indian side recently during the four-Test series against Australia after recovering from a back injury, complained of experiencing similar troubles during the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. 

    As a result, Iyer was taken for scans by BCCI's medical team, with the message being relayed that the batsman was being monitored. Iyer did not bat in India's only innings at Ahmedabad, wherein they finished at a strong 571 bolstered by Virat Kohli's 186. 

    The injury is expected to keep Iyer out of action for at least the first half of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 31. Iyer is the designated captain of two-time title winners Kolkata Knight Riders and it seems they will be in search of a new leader.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
