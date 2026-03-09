Sunil Gavaskar stole the spotlight after India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 win, breaking into a celebratory dance as Suryakumar Yadav’s team crushed New Zealand by 96 runs to claim a record third title.

The celebrations after India’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph weren’t limited to players and fans. One of the most heart-warming moments of the night came from cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who quite literally danced with joy as India sealed a record third title.

As fireworks lit up the sky over the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, videos of Gavaskar breaking into celebratory dance moves quickly went viral on social media, capturing the sheer emotion of a night that will live long in Indian cricket history.

India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in a one-sided final on Sunday to lift the trophy and become the first team ever to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

Gavaskar’s Joyful Dance Steals the Spotlight

While the players soaked in the applause of more than 86,000 fans, Gavaskar’s spontaneous celebration became one of the defining images of the night.

The former India captain, visibly thrilled, was seen dancing enthusiastically as the magnitude of the achievement sank in. Fans online hailed the moment as “pure cricketing joy,” with many saying the 76-year-old legend perfectly reflected the emotions of millions of supporters across the country.

India’s victory marked not just another trophy but a moment of redemption after the heartbreak at the same venue during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

India Rewrite T20 World Cup History

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India delivered a near-perfect campaign to claim their third T20 World Cup crown.

The triumph made India the first team to:

Win three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles

Successfully defend the trophy

Lift the trophy on home soil

England and the West Indies remain the only other teams with multiple titles, having won two each.

India’s campaign was far from straightforward. They had to defeat both sides during the tournament, including a crucial Super Eights victory over the West Indies that kept their title defence alive.

Reflecting on the team’s mindset, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said:

"We never panicked. Kept our heads above the water. Teams that do that win the tournament and I am very happy we did it."

Samson’s Dream Run Powers India to 255

India’s dominance began with the bat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson delivered another extraordinary performance, smashing 89 off 46 balls to propel India to a massive 255/5.

Samson had earlier been left out of the playing XI in the tournament but responded with remarkable consistency when it mattered most.

"I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," said Samson, who was out of the team earlier in the tournament before reeling off three consecutive scores of 89 or better when it mattered most.

"This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few day will figure out what more to do."

Samson and young opener Abhishek Sharma put India on course with a 98-run opening stand, with Abhishek hammering 52 off just 21 balls.

Later, Ishan Kishan added further momentum with a quickfire 54 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube finished the innings in style with an unbeaten 26 off eight deliveries.

Bumrah Leads Ruthless Bowling Display

Chasing an imposing target, New Zealand never truly threatened.

Opener Tim Seifert briefly lifted hopes with a brisk 52 off 26 balls, but once he fell in the ninth over, the chase unraveled.

India’s bowlers tightened the screws, with Axar Patel striking early to remove the dangerous Finn Allen.

Bumrah then delivered a masterclass in death bowling, finishing with stunning figures of 4-15.

Part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma eventually dismissed Jacob Duffy to seal the victory as New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Captain Mitchell Santner fought with 43 runs, but the gap proved far too large.