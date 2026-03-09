India’s historic T20 World Cup win over New Zealand shattered streaming records as JioHotstar logged a staggering 74.5 crore concurrent viewers at the final wicket and 82.1 crore by the end of the presentation.

India’s historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final did more than deliver a third title — it also rewrote the record books for digital viewership. The final between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw unprecedented engagement on JioHotstar, with concurrent viewership touching an astonishing 74.5 crore at the moment the final wicket fell.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

By the time the post-match presentation ceremony concluded, the number had climbed even higher — reaching 82.1 crore viewers, making it one of the most-watched digital sporting events ever.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Viewership Peaks As India Seals Historic Win

The final moments of the match triggered a massive surge in viewership.

When the last New Zealand wicket fell in the 19th over, confirming India’s emphatic 96-run victory, concurrent viewership on JioHotstar touched 74.5 crore. The number continued to climb during celebrations and the trophy ceremony, eventually peaking at 82.1 crore.

The surge reflected the enormous anticipation around the final, especially as India were chasing history.

On Sunday, India clinched their third T20 World Cup title, becoming the first country to win the trophy on home soil while also claiming the title for a record third time.

Viewership Built Gradually Before The Big Surge

The numbers began rising well before the first ball was bowled.

Before the match began, concurrent viewership stood at 2.1 crore, when singer Ricky Martin performed during the pre-match entertainment.

The audience grew further to 4.2 crore during the toss, reflecting the growing excitement around the high-stakes final.

Even before India’s innings started, viewership had already touched 6.5 crore, signalling massive interest in the match.

Records Broken Even Before The Match Took Off

The final quickly began smashing existing streaming records.

It crossed the last record of 6.5 crore peak concurrent viewers, which had been registered during the India vs England semi-final of the same tournament on the JioHotstar platform.

For context, peak concurrency refers to the highest number of viewers watching a live stream simultaneously at a given moment.

The match also overtook the previous record for an ICC tournament final — 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers — recorded during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team on November 20, 2023.

That final, which was also held in Ahmedabad, ended in heartbreak for India.

Viewership Surged As Match Progressed

As the game unfolded, more viewers continued to tune in.

By the end of India’s innings, when the hosts had posted a massive 255 runs, concurrent viewership had already reached 43.9 crore. During the innings break, the number climbed slightly to 44.3 crore.

When New Zealand began chasing the daunting target, viewership jumped to 49.9 crore, rising further to 50.3 crore by the end of the very first over.

From there, the numbers kept building steadily before exploding during the closing stages of the match.

Far Ahead Of The Previous T20 World Cup Final

The massive figures also dwarf the numbers from the previous edition.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024 — which ended India’s 13-year wait for an ICC trophy — had registered a peak concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore on the then streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunday’s final, however, eclipsed those numbers by a staggering margin, underlining the scale of India’s cricketing audience in the digital era.