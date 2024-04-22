Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RCB star Virat Kohli fined 50% of match fees for code of conduct breach in clash against KKR

    Virat Kohli was on Monday fined 50 percent  of his match fees for code of conduct violation during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was on Monday fined 50 percent  of his match fees for code of conduct violation during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.

    "Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

    "Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

    "A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision," the statement concluded.

    During RCB's chase of 223 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Hawk-Eye system, which measures no-balls for height, became crucial. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 18 off seven balls, with the delivery in question appearing to be dipping towards him and just above his waist when he made contact.

    TV umpire Michael Gough intervened to check the height using Hawk-Eye tracking. The analysis revealed that had Kohli been standing upright inside the crease, the ball would have passed below his waist, as his waistline was measured at 1.04 meters while standing outside the crease.

    Therefore, according to the height reference, the delivery was deemed legal. Kohli, visibly frustrated, engaged in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire before leaving the field in agitation, even knocking over a waste-bin in anger near the away team dressing room.

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday expressed his disagreement with the decision to give Virat Kohli out after the latter was caught off a waist-heigh full-toss by Harshit Rana on his own bowling.

    “It was crazy, rules are rules. Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (during Kohli's dismissal). I guess they measured it from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
