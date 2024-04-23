Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My strength, my guidance, my power': Keshav Maharaj's powerful Hanuman Jayanti 2024 message wins hearts

    South African spinner and Rajasthan Royals star, Keshav Maharaj, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a touching message on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2024.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, South African spinner and Rajasthan Royals star, Keshav Maharaj, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a touching message on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2024, spreading blessings and inspiration to his followers and fans worldwide.

    In his Instagram post, Maharaj shared a powerful Sanskrit verse dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength, devotion, and courage. The verse, "Manojavam Maarutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimataam Varistham Vaataatmajam Vaanarayoothmukhyam Sriramdootam Sharanam Prapadhye," extols the virtues of Lord Hanuman, describing him as swift as the mind, powerful as the wind, and victorious over the senses.

    Accompanying the verse, Maharaj expressed his heartfelt sentiments, referring to Lord Hanuman as his strength, guidance, and power, while also invoking blessings for good health and happiness for his followers and their families. The cricketer's message encapsulated the essence of Hanuman Jayanti, emphasizing the significance of seeking divine blessings to overcome obstacles and lead a fulfilling life.

    Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated annually by Hindus across the globe, commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama and a symbol of unwavering devotion, loyalty, and selfless service. It is a time for devotees to offer prayers, perform rituals, and reflect on the teachings and virtues embodied by Lord Hanuman.

    Maharaj's Instagram post not only resonated with his followers but also served as a source of inspiration and encouragement during challenging times. The cricketer's invocation of Lord Hanuman's blessings resonated with the belief that divine intervention can help navigate through life's trials and tribulations, providing solace and strength to those in need.

    Ahead of the Monday's against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, which saw Rajasthan Royals defeat the 5-time IPL champions by 9 wickets, Maharaj asserted that it was a very nostalgic feeling when you play at a place where great-great-great-grandparents were born.

    "It is a privilege to be part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. Playing my first game was a beautiful experience, and the fans in Jaipur are amazing. It's a very nostalgic feeling coming back to where great-great-great-grandparents were born. Playing for the Rajasthan side is one of the highlights of my career," Maharaj had said in a video posted by IPL.

    "To play with someone like Ash and Yuzi bhai is one of the greatest learnings of my career. Ash is someone who is always eager to pass on knowledge and experience. Yuzi bhai tried to emulate these things and that is the one reason that has made him successful over the years," the Proteas spinner had added.

    In Monday's clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 

    Sandeep Sharma clinched his maiden five-wicket haul, playing a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' effort to contain Mumbai Indians to 179/9.

    After a rain delay, RR successfully chased down the target of 180 with eight balls to spare. In a remarkable return to form, opener Jaiswal emerged as the top-scorer for RR, smashing 104 runs off just 60 deliveries.

