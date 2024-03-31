IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana's spectacular catch sends David Warner packing (WATCH)

Witness the electrifying moment of IPL 2024 as Matheesha Pathirana astonishes with an extraordinary catch, leading to the dismissal of David Warner. Pathirana's remarkable athleticism leaves David Warner stunned.

Positioned at short third, the Sri Lankan athlete leaps to his right and extends his right hand to pluck the ball out of the air, stunning everyone, including Warner. Pathirana's exceptional catch leaves spectators in disbelief, drawing wild cheers from the crowd. Soaring through the air, his miraculous grab was just what was needed to break the partnership.

Delhi Capitals have gotten off to a brilliant start and it will take some effort for CSK to pull them back from here but the catch of Pathirana definitely helps the CSK in their effort to restrict the home team Delhi Capitals.

