    IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana's spectacular catch sends David Warner packing (WATCH)

    Catch the electrifying moment in IPL 2024 as Matheesha Pathirana stuns with a sensational catch to dismiss David Warner.

    IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana's spectacular catch sends David Warner packing (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

    Witness the electrifying moment of IPL 2024 as Matheesha Pathirana astonishes with an extraordinary catch, leading to the dismissal of David Warner. Pathirana's remarkable athleticism leaves David Warner stunned.

    Positioned at short third, the Sri Lankan athlete leaps to his right and extends his right hand to pluck the ball out of the air, stunning everyone, including Warner. Pathirana's exceptional catch leaves spectators in disbelief, drawing wild cheers from the crowd. Soaring through the air, his miraculous grab was just what was needed to break the partnership.

    Delhi Capitals have gotten off to a brilliant start and it will take some effort for CSK to pull them back from here but the catch of Pathirana definitely helps the CSK in their effort to restrict the home team Delhi Capitals.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 8:35 PM IST
