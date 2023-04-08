IPL 2023: WATCH Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root's weird dancing moves alongside Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals is off to a winning start in the tournament. While Joe Root has yet to play for the side, which would be his tournament debut, he has already debuted on a funky note with his weird dance steps alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch it here.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) is off to a winning start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), besting in its opening couple of games, while it is playing comprehensively in its third contest of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

One of RR's newest recruits, Joe Root of England, is yet to play his maiden fixture for the side, which would also be his maiden tie in the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) event. As he awaits his chance in the playing XI, he has already made an impact for the side, having debuted his rare funky version alongside his RR teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

In a video shared by RR on social media, Root and Chahal are seen engaging in a dance on a small podium, which happens to be a small party for the side in its team hotel. In the clip, Root is seen trying to groove with Chahal, while the former's move happens to be decent but hilarious simultaneously, as his teammates can be heard cheering for him in the background.

Chahal never fails to present the crazy version of himself every time he plays for RR during an IPL season or while he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past. Before the start of IPL 2023, Chahal was involved in a dubbing role alongside RR skipper Sanju Samson in Malayalam. The two mimicked a famous Malayali dialogue from a movie of the same language.