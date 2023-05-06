Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Hardik takes on Krunal in 'Battle of Pandya Brothers'

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. With KL Rahul out for the season remainder, Krunal Pandya will lead the visitors against his brother Hardik Pandya, who leads the hosts.

    IPL 2023, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants preview: Hardik-Krunal-Pandya, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 6, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    It will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- when defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Hardik has captained the Indian team multiple times and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to LSG captain without a regular skipper KL Rahul.

    The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL. Under Hardik, GT is perched on top of the leaderboard with 14 points. Krunal, on the other hand, led LSG in the washed-out match against former five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He will be tasked with raising the morale of the side, which has lost its regular skipper and pacer, Jaydev Unadkat.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    LSG, second on the points table with 11 points, enters the fixture on the back of a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and a washed-out game against CSK. Rahul, who limped off the field against RCB, has ruled himself out of the remainder of the season as he is set to undergo thigh surgery.

    Adding to its woes, pacer Unadkat will also play no part in this IPL after sustaining a shoulder injury. In its previous two games, the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side could not chase or put totals over 130 on the board. It has blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, it has given commanding performances, it also has a self-destruct button, which goes off.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma's tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable

    LSG has no talent shortage in its line-up, but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team. It has named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul. Come Sunday, LSG will have to be at its best against a formidable GT bowling attack. In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, quick Afghan Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.

    On the other hand, the Titans are coming off a morale-boosting nine-wicket win against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), where all their departments fired in unison. The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB's Virat Kohli's latest workout session is again an inspiration

    Irish medium pacer Josh Little and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed have also been impactful in their debut season. The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, returned with a vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs. The aim will be to continue the excellent run at the business end of the tournament.

    Squads
    LSG:     Krunal Pandya (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Arpit Guleria, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Karun Nair, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur and Yudhvir Singh.
    GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra?

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 7, 2023 (Sunday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan eyes improved batting effort against Hyderabad to avoid hat-trick of defeats

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB's Virat Kohli's latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)

    NO MORE CRUTCHES Day - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    'NO MORE CRUTCHES Day' - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    County Championship 2023: Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, Cheteshwar Pujara scores third 100 for Sussex in four games-ayh

    County Championship 2023: Ahead of WTC Final, Cheteshwar Pujara scores third 100 for Sussex in four games

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan eyes improved batting effort against Hyderabad to avoid hat-trick of defeats

    Manipur violence: UAVs, army helicopters patrolling Myanmar border

    Manipur violence: UAVs, army helicopters patrolling Myanmar border

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Karnataka Assembly election on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

    IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable (SEXY PHOTOS)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma's tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable (SEXY PHOTOS)

    Want to lose weight without dieting? Here are 7 easy and fast ways to be fit-msw

    Want to lose weight without dieting? Here are 7 easy and fast ways to be fit

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon