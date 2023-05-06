IPL 2023: Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's exquisite workout her fitness mantra? (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is going a decent job for Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, his wife, Natasa Stankovic, inspires all with her fitness, and an intense workout happens to be her fitness manta. Watch her activities here.

    First Published May 6, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    As far as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya goes, he is having a good time with defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in its title defence during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he has somewhat struggled to lead the side, it has fared decently so far, as it sits atop the points table and looks well on course for the playoffs.

    In the meantime, his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, is doing her part by keeping her supporters engaged on social media with a good cause, i.e. fitness. She shared three videos, where in one, she is seen doing pull-ups while standing on a movable board.

    In the other, she does a chest pull-up while standing on the moving board, whereas, in the final clip, she is seen doing a reverse push-up while hanging through a piece of equipment as her trainer helps her out. She asserts in one of the videos that although the workouts look pretty easy, they aren't, while these clips are sure to inspire her followers, who are fitness freaks just like her. Watch the video below:

    Natasa shares her fitness videos quite often, as the one below shows one of her workout sessions at the gym.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
