    IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma's tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable (SEXY PHOTOS)

    First Published May 6, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal has been in fine form for Rajasthan Royals, as the side looks set to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, has paid tribute to him with her sultry image. Check it out.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been former champion Rajasthan Royals's (RR) backbone in its bowling department. Thanks to his valuable contributions, the team is set to make the playoffs. In the meantime, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is keeping no stone unturned to keep him inspired, as she paid tribute to him recently in a seductive way.

    In what appears to be a throwback picture of hers from the couple's Maldives tour earlier this year, Dhanashree is seen lying on a rope bed just above the blue waters of their Maldives resort as she dons a white dress and looks ravishing to the fullest. She captioned it, "We mermaid for each other 🐚🏝️☀️".

    article_image2

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    As for another one of her clicks from the Maldives, Dhanashree is seen wearing another white dress while seated inside her water villa at her resort.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Here, Dhanashree clicks a selfie while lying outside her water villa in the Maldives as she dons semi-bikini-type beach wear.

    article_image4

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    As for here, Dhanashree wears soft-designed single-piece beachwear while she walks on the wooden ramps of her Maldives resort's water villa.

    article_image5

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    And here, Dhanashree presents the best version of herself by wearing a semi-beach-look outfit while naturally looking gorgeous.

