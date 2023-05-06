Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB's Virat Kohli's latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli is doing a fine job with Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the side remains in the quest for the playoffs. Meanwhile, to keep the drive going, Virat Kohli is engaging in workouts to keep himself fit to the fullest. Watch:

    Ayush Gupta
    Opener Virat Kohli has been effective with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the side has had mixed performances so far, it is placed fifth in the points table and is well in the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Kohli's fitness has played a considerable role in RCB's fine run.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    And, speaking of Kohli's fitness, he never compromises on the same, as he is a workout freak who always hits the gym to keep himself match-fit. In another one of his latest workout videos, Kohli performs his usual sit-ups using a barbell in the gym as RCB prepares for its upcoming big match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. At the same time, he captioned the video, "Every day is a chance to be better ✅".

    Earlier, Kohli had shared a similar sit-ups workout video and a clip of his legs' workout. Catch some of his unique workout videos below. As for RCB, it is locked on 10 points with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), while the latter is ahead on net run rate. Kohli's team has won five and lost four so far.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

