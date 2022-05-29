Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Fans thank Jos Buttler for 'Royal' entertainment this season

    On Sunday, Jos Buttler was dismissed for 39 in IPL 2022 Final for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, supporters thanked him for a 'Royal' entertainment this season.

    Ahmedabad, First Published May 29, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) is involved in an ultimate competition against new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final. Being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it has been a challenging start for RR. In the meantime, RR's star performer in IPL 2022, opener Jos Buttler failed to provide any fireworks and was dismissed for 39 by GT skipper and Pacer Hardik Pandya. While it was the final time that he batted in IPL 2022, the RR fans immediately went to social media to thank him for his 'Royal' entertainment.

    Buttler fell in the 13th over, at the score of 79, while his 35-ball 39 included five fours at a strike rate of 111.43. He is all set to finish as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, having accumulated 863 in 17 innings at a high-profile average of 57.53 and an S/R of 149.05, including four centuries, while his top score is 116. As a result, he will be winning the Orange Cap for the first time this season.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

    Meanwhile, Buttler has finished as the second-highest run-scorer in an IPL season after Virat Kohli (973 in 2016). Besides, for some other records:

    • He has faced the most dot balls in an IPL season (217-plus).
    • He is the first player to collect 200 runs in IPL Playoffs.
    • He has scored the most runs against pacers in an IPL (619).
    • He averages the most in an IPL season against spinners (243.00).

    As for the match, RR looked promising initially but has soon faded away. After opting to bat, Buttler has been the top scorer in its innings so far. It has even failed to score even 100 runs by the 16th over. For GT, Pandya has done well, bagging three wickets in his full quota of four overs.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 9:45 PM IST
