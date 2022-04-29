Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Bowlers shine in LSG's 20-run win over PBKS; Twitter applauds Mohsin Khan

    With this victory, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has bagged its sixth win from nine matches and has climbed to the third spot of the IPL 2022 points table.

    IPL 2022: Bowlers shine in LSG's 20-run win over PBKS; Twitter applauds Mohsin Khan snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a 20-tun win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, despite posting a below-par total early on Friday. With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side has bagged its sixth win from nine matches and has climbed to the third spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table.

    Chasing 154 for a win, the Mayank Agarwal-led team would have fancied their chances after putting up an impressive show with the bowl. However, none of the Punjab batters managed to stay long at the crease as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

    Lucknow's left-arm medium-pacer Mohsin Khan was among the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 24 runs. Meanwhile, he was well supported by Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya, who picked two wickets apiece to restrict PBKS to just 133 for eight.

    After winning the toss, Punjab's skipper Mayank Agarwal chose to field first. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul failed to give the side a good start against his former team as he was dismissed for six runs off 11 balls by Kagiso Rabada.

    Following their captain's dismissal, explosive batter Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda got the Lucknow innings back on track with an 85-run partnership. However, both were sent back to the Pavillion in back-to-back overs after making 46 and 34 runs, respectively.

    Thus began Lucknow's collapse as they went from 98 for 1 to 126 for 7. Dushmantha Chameera (17) and Mohsin Khan (13) ensured Lucknow posted 153 on the board.

    Punjab's Rabada picked up crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Chameera and finished with 4-38. Apart from him, Rahul Chahar also chipped in with two scalps.

    Following Lucknow's 20-run win, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages, especially for Mohsin Khan. Here's a look at some of the tweets on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG punjab-lucknow Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals registers season double over Kolkata Knight Riders; netizens pleasured-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Delhi registers season double over Kolkata; netizens pleasured

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic Instagram video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses-ayh

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses

    Recent Stories

    tennis Powerful in pink Rafael Nadal's training sessions in full swing ahead of Madrid Open snt

    Powerful in Pink: Nadal's training sessions in full swing ahead of Madrid Open

    Chhavi Mittal to Sonali Bendre 7 stars diagnosed with cancer drb

    Chhavi Mittal to Sonali Bendre, 7 stars diagnosed with cancer

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch - gps

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 These 5 Marvel superheroes be seen in cameo roles in Benedict Cumberbatch film drb

    Doctor Strange 2: These 5 Marvel superheroes to appear in cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch film?

    Egg mask to Onion juice 5 natural home remedies to reduce hair fall gcw

    Egg mask to Onion juice: 5 natural, home remedies to reduce hair fall

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon