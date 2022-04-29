IPL 2022: Bowlers shine in LSG's 20-run win over PBKS; Twitter applauds Mohsin Khan

With this victory, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has bagged its sixth win from nine matches and has climbed to the third spot of the IPL 2022 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a 20-tun win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, despite posting a below-par total early on Friday. With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side has bagged its sixth win from nine matches and has climbed to the third spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table.

Chasing 154 for a win, the Mayank Agarwal-led team would have fancied their chances after putting up an impressive show with the bowl. However, none of the Punjab batters managed to stay long at the crease as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Lucknow's left-arm medium-pacer Mohsin Khan was among the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 24 runs. Meanwhile, he was well supported by Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya, who picked two wickets apiece to restrict PBKS to just 133 for eight.

After winning the toss, Punjab's skipper Mayank Agarwal chose to field first. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul failed to give the side a good start against his former team as he was dismissed for six runs off 11 balls by Kagiso Rabada.

Following their captain's dismissal, explosive batter Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda got the Lucknow innings back on track with an 85-run partnership. However, both were sent back to the Pavillion in back-to-back overs after making 46 and 34 runs, respectively.

Thus began Lucknow's collapse as they went from 98 for 1 to 126 for 7. Dushmantha Chameera (17) and Mohsin Khan (13) ensured Lucknow posted 153 on the board.

Punjab's Rabada picked up crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Chameera and finished with 4-38. Apart from him, Rahul Chahar also chipped in with two scalps.

Following Lucknow's 20-run win, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages, especially for Mohsin Khan. Here's a look at some of the tweets on the micro-blogging site: