Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan'

Inside Edge Season 3 is all set to be released on December 3 on Amazon Prime Video. As the show will see a new Indian skipper, Ravi Shastri presents his views on the man who will lead the side.

Indian cricketing fans are excited ahead of the famous cricketing web series Inside Edge, as Season 3 of the same releases on Friday. This term, the series will be interesting as it moves away from its conceptual portrayal of franchise cricket league, the PowerPlay Premier League (PPL), to international cricket.

The story will revolve around the captaincy of the Indian cricket team and also the vacant position of the president of the Indian Cricket Board (ICB). While famous hothead cricketer in the series, Vayu Raghavan (played by Tanuj Virwani) would be vying for the captaincy role, Mumbai Mavericks owner Zarina Malik (played by Richa Chaddha) will be contesting for the president's position.

Meanwhile, former Team India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has been involved in promoting the series. In a video shared by Prime Video, he talks about the new Indian skipper in the series. "I think it's a very, very good signing. Very good appointment because he is aggressive. He is very self-confident about his own ability. And, what I liked was his energy with his teammates," he said.

"He enjoyed another player's performance when he was out there, and that's one of the main qualities in a captain. You are gonna be able to take the team along with you. He will bring in too much of energy in the team. He is from Mumbai. Whatever he is, he will get the job done," he concluded.

The web series was highly successful in both seasons so far, and it is expected to be critically received well again and even better this time. The series has created by Karan Anshuman and would possess stars like Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.