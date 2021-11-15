  • Facebook
    Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach retirement

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
    Ravi Shastri has stepped down from the role of Team India head coach after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, he has announced his new role, related to Legends League Cricket.

    Ravi Shastri has brought his eventful and successful Team India head coach stint to an end. He refused an extension to his role post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, where India had an unimpressive outing, winning three of its Super 12 matches and failing to make it to the semis. Although Shastri could not help India win an ICC tournament, he has still helped Indian cricket reach top heights.

    In the meantime, as he steps down from the role, barely a week after, he has announced his new venture. He has been roped in as the commissioner of Legends League Cricket (LLC). The tournament involves cricketing legends from worldwide who take part in it and revive their vintage on-field rivalries.

     

    At the same time, Shastri is sure to add value to it as a prominent former Indian all-rounder. The opening season of the competition will be held in January in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with legends from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England taking part. There would be three teams, comprising India, Asia and the Rest of the World.

    The tournament would also have Andrew Leipus joining as the Director of Sports Science to look after the players' fitness level, as he had associated himself with India and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) earlier. Furthermore, it is being widely presumed that Shastri's presence is sure to take the LLC to a whole different level.

     

    In an official statement by LLC, Shastri stated that he felt great having joined the competition, allowing him to stay connected to the sport. He thinks it would produce thick action of cricket with the legends who have been champions in the past, while it would all be fun, along with serious cricket.

    "These stalwarts have nothing new to prove, but they have their reputation in line, and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative, and we see a very bright future ahead," he added in a statement by LLC.

