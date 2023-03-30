Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against GT

    Chennai Super Kings' legend MS Dhoni apparently sustained a niggle on his left knee during a training session in Chennai and didn't bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera during nets on Thursday.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

    Due to a left knee injury, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's participation in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday was questioned, but the club CEO ruled it out.

    The former India captain, 41, missed Thursday's CSK practise at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera because of a niggle in his left knee that he developed during a training exercise in Chennai.

    When CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked, he told PTI, "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 per cent playing. I don't know about any other development."

    Since they lack a dedicated stumper in their ranks, CSK may ask Devon Conway or Ambati Rayudu to keep wickets if Dhoni cannot participate.

    When the tournament begins, Dhoni typically practices less because he needs to conserve energy.

    At his age, any minor ailment can quickly worsen and turn serious, necessitating longer than normal to heal.

    With so much travelling and back-to-back matches, there remains a possibility that Dhoni would prefer to avoid playing and missing more matches in the latter stages of the tournament.

    However, the Jharkhand dasher is not known to miss matches and has managed to play through a lot of niggles, including back problems.

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
