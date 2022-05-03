IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a great IPL 2022 season so far for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his wife Dhanashree Varma is also having a great time, especially in style.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a grave impact in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has bagged the most wickets in the tournament and currently holds the Purple Cap. However, it is not just he who is enjoying the stint, but also his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma is enjoying the same.

Dhanashree has been travelling with Chahal to the venues during matchdays and cheers for him and RR from the stands. She did the same on Monday, during RR's game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As usual, she shared her fashionista pictures from the venue.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Dhanashree is seen wearing a knee-length pink dress, which is simple, yet stylish at the same time. The belt around her wait over her dress is also attractive enough, which is of the 'Moschino' brand. She captioned the images, "Think about the good & smile wide. #ifyouknowyouknow". Before the match, RR shared a picture of the couple, as they indeed looked cute together.

Besides her styles from the stadiums, Dhanashree also shares her fashionista looks regularly. As for here, she is seen in her work outfit, while she dons a navy blue jacket, as she clicks a selfie. "Almost forgot about mirror selfies 🥺," she captioned it. Earlier, she also shared similar pictures from inside a car, while it was captioned, "How’s your rear-view 😎 My peeps know how much I spend time sitting in the car… it’s my comfort & peace 🤙🏻🚗".