Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    Yuzvendra Chahal has had a great IPL 2022 season so far for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his wife Dhanashree Varma is also having a great time, especially in style.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a grave impact in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has bagged the most wickets in the tournament and currently holds the Purple Cap. However, it is not just he who is enjoying the stint, but also his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma is enjoying the same.

    Dhanashree has been travelling with Chahal to the venues during matchdays and cheers for him and RR from the stands. She did the same on Monday, during RR's game against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As usual, she shared her fashionista pictures from the venue.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Dhanashree is seen wearing a knee-length pink dress, which is simple, yet stylish at the same time. The belt around her wait over her dress is also attractive enough, which is of the 'Moschino' brand. She captioned the images, "Think about the good & smile wide. #ifyouknowyouknow". Before the match, RR shared a picture of the couple, as they indeed looked cute together.

    Besides her styles from the stadiums, Dhanashree also shares her fashionista looks regularly. As for here, she is seen in her work outfit, while she dons a navy blue jacket, as she clicks a selfie. "Almost forgot about mirror selfies 🥺," she captioned it. Earlier, she also shared similar pictures from inside a car, while it was captioned, "How’s your rear-view 😎 My peeps know how much I spend time sitting in the car… it’s my comfort & peace 🤙🏻🚗".

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?-ayh

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata Knight Riders ends five-match losing streak against Rajasthan Royals, social media relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata ends five-match losing streak, social media relieved

    Recent Stories

    football Bundesliga Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024 snt

    Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024

    Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son drb

    Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply - adt

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download - adt

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download

    Heres why a newly-wed couple was running on the road in their wedding attire; watch - gps

    Here’s why a newly-wed couple was running on the road in their wedding attire; watch

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon