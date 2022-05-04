Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

Hardik Pandya has had a great time in IPL 2022, leading Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic has been flaunting her new styles during the course of the tournament.

Indian all-rounder is having a grand time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is leading Gujarat Titans (GT) that sits atop the table and has nearly booked its playoffs berth. In the meantime, his Serbian Bollywood wife is accompanying him throughout the tournament, along with their son Agastya.

While Pandya is entertaining all with his performances, both as the skipper and a player in IPL 2022, Natasa is amusing all with her beauty and fashion. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of the same on her social media handles, keeping her fans engaged. Recently, she displayed one of her newest styles.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

In a video shared by Natasa on Wednesday, she is seen showing off her new white fashion. She wears a white shirt tucked along with a white trouser, wearing a black shoe that contrasts her dress. She also wears a necklace and an earring, while she removes the shoulder-support strap off her handbag, dons a sunglass and applies lipstick to sign off.

Natasa had previously shared a similar fashion video, as she was seen wearing a pink top and jeans, as she also flaunted her earrings before Agastya crashed the video. "Watch till the end for a surprise 🥰❣️" is what she had captioned in the video post. In another similar video, she portrayed a summer look in a single-piece black dress, as she looked pretty, while the post was captioned, "#OOTD ✨".

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - IS VIRAT KOHLI TARGETING OLYMPICS AFTER CRICKET? WATCH HIS NEW WORKOUT VIDEO

In yet another video, Natasa displayed her transformation from a regular home outfit to a cool-summer getup. She captioned the video, "GRWM ✨", while in another video, she took a dip in the swimming pool to escalate the temperature with her hotness during the summer.