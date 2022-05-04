Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Hardik Pandya has had a great time in IPL 2022, leading Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic has been flaunting her new styles during the course of the tournament.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 4, 2022, 9:16 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder is having a grand time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is leading Gujarat Titans (GT) that sits atop the table and has nearly booked its playoffs berth. In the meantime, his Serbian Bollywood wife is accompanying him throughout the tournament, along with their son Agastya.

    While Pandya is entertaining all with his performances, both as the skipper and a player in IPL 2022, Natasa is amusing all with her beauty and fashion. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of the same on her social media handles, keeping her fans engaged. Recently, she displayed one of her newest styles.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In a video shared by Natasa on Wednesday, she is seen showing off her new white fashion. She wears a white shirt tucked along with a white trouser, wearing a black shoe that contrasts her dress. She also wears a necklace and an earring, while she removes the shoulder-support strap off her handbag, dons a sunglass and applies lipstick to sign off.

    Natasa had previously shared a similar fashion video, as she was seen wearing a pink top and jeans, as she also flaunted her earrings before Agastya crashed the video. "Watch till the end for a surprise 🥰❣️" is what she had captioned in the video post. In another similar video, she portrayed a summer look in a single-piece black dress, as she looked pretty, while the post was captioned, "#OOTD ✨".

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - IS VIRAT KOHLI TARGETING OLYMPICS AFTER CRICKET? WATCH HIS NEW WORKOUT VIDEO

    In yet another video, Natasa displayed her transformation from a regular home outfit to a cool-summer getup. She captioned the video, "GRWM ✨", while in another video, she took a dip in the swimming pool to escalate the temperature with her hotness during the summer.

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Recent Stories

    Explained How RBI s rate hike will impact you gcw

    Explained: How RBI's rate hike will impact you?

    Press Club of India hits back at The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Press Club of India hits back at Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid donned sexy black see-through dresses at Met Gala afterparty RBA

    Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid: Stars who donned sexy black see-through dresses at Met Gala after-party

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

    football Real Madrid or Man City Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final snt

    Real Madrid or Man City? Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon