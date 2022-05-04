IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

Virat Kohli is busy with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he is working out to keep himself physically. Watch his inspiring latest workout video.

It has been an unstable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for Virat Kohli. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he has struggled to get the runs consistently, but he does not intend to give up so easily. On the other hand, he keeps himself physically fit through his intense workouts.

In a recent video, Kohli shared on his social media handles, he is seen performing weightlifting. The post contains a couple of videos on the same, and Kohli is seen lifting the weights successfully on both occasions. Meanwhile, his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma is also seen in the background, working out using dumbbells.

One of Kohli's RCB teammates was also seen watching Kohli. The post was captioned, "Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️" Meanwhile, Anushka commented on the post, using "💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️" emojis. Thus, there is a feeling that Kohli could successfully try competing in the Olympics for the sport and that there is a good chance of him winning a medal.

Kohli has shared similar workout videos in the past, as he happens to be a fitness freak. In another video, he was seen performing squats using weights in a barbell. "The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym - Shankar Basu. Thanks for imbibing the 'get better by 1 per cent' attitude in me, bassa sirrrr 🙌", he had captioned the video.

Earlier, he had also participated in a trendy workout challenge, where he was seen performing pushups after spinning for some time. Nonetheless, he will be trying to improve his batting and give RCB a fair chance at winning its elusive maiden IPL title this term. So far, he has scored 186 runs in ten innings at a mediocre average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 116.25, including a half-century and a top score of 58.