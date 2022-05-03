Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    The IPL 2022 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals saw a few controversial wide-ball calls. Meanwhile, it has been discussed if there should be a DRS challenge for the same.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw a competitive game between two former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, KKR walked away with a seven-wicket win. However, the match was controversial for some wide-ball calls that were close enough.

    On-field umpire Nitin Pandit made three wide-ball calls in the final over, which were close enough. Although the call would have barely had any effect on the match result, it did leave RR skipper Sanju Samson frustrated, and even had a word or two with him. Meanwhile, the point of having a Decision Review System (DRS) for wide-ball calls was made by many, while Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir and Kumar Sangakkara voiced their opinions.

    Following the defeat, RR Director of Cricket Sangakkara reckoned, "It is what it is at the end of the day but at the same time we have got to realise we didn't play good enough cricket in the last two games to be on the winning side. But, sometimes these one-percenters do count. In a high-pressure situation, when things go your way or don't go your way, tempers can get frayed, and agitation comes about but it's all in good spirit. We have got to get better as a side."

    Meanwhile, on being asked about wide-ball DRS, Vettori told ESPNCricinfo, "Absolutely. The players should be able to decide on such crucial matters. Today it is a little bit different where it always looked like KKR are going to win. But, we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpire has got it wrong. So, therefore, the players should have some avenues towards rectifying those mistakes. That's why DRS was brought in: to rectify mistakes. I would like to see that happen. And, players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not."

    Vettori was also backed by South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who assessed, "Yeah why not? There is not much for bowlers in the game. When batsmen are hitting you all over, you don't have much choice than bowling wide yorkers or bowling wide leg-breaks. If that becomes a wide, you are in trouble."

