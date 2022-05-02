Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata ends five-match losing streak, social media relieved

    Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2022 on Monday. It ended KKR's five-game losing streak, as social media was alleviated by the same.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata Knight Riders ends five-match losing streak against Rajasthan Royals, social media relieved-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

    It was finally peace for two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after winning against fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, KKR saw it through by seven wickets. As KKR ends its five-game losing streak, social media was divested to see the same.

    Winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer asked RR to bat, as it lost Devdutt Padikkal (2) in the third over of the powerplay off pacer Umesh Yadav, with just seven runs on the board. However, fellow opener Jos Buttler (22) and skipper Sanju Samson (54) added 48 for the second wicket to not allow RR to get unsettled by the opening setback. In the ninth, the former departed to pacer Tim Southee.

    Thereon, Samson and Karun Nair (13) put on 35 before the latter was dismissed by spinner Anukul Roy in the 14th. Eventually, Samson brought up his 17th IPL half-century, but fell to pacer Shivam Mavi in the 18th, as RR was down to 115/5. However, Shimron Hetmyer (27*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (6*) contributed 37 until the end of the innings, with the former providing some fireworks, as RR finished on a par total of 152/5.

    For KKR, Southee bagged a couple, while mystery spinner Sunil Narine was the most economical of all. In reply, KKR was off to a high-strung start, losing its openers by the sixth over of the PP, at the score of 32. Nonetheless, Iyer (34) and Nitish Rana (48*) added 60 for the third wicket to keep KKR well within the chase.

    In the 13th, Iyer was dismissed by pacer Trent Boult. However, Rana and Rinku Singh (42*) took charge of the chase thereon and saw it through, winning by seven wickets, with five balls to spare. As a result of this victory, KKR has moved up a spot to seventh. For RR, pacers Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen claimed a wicket each, while the former was the most economical from his side.
    Brief scores: RR 152/5 (Samson- 54; Southee- 2/46) lost to KKR 158/3 in 19.1 overs (Iyer- 34, Rana- 48*, Rinku- 42*; Boult- 1/25) by seven wickets.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
