    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav's 51 hands Mumbai first season win; fans alleviated

    On Saturday, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in IPL 2022. Suryakumar Yadav's 51 played a significant role, as fans were finally relieved.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav 51 hands Mumbai Indians first season win against Rajasthan Royals; fans alleviated-ayh
    It was finally respite for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), as it earned its maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Saturday, it defeated former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav's 51 a pivotal role in the success, and fans were relieved.

    Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl, as RR lost its opening wicket within the fifth over of the powerplay. Devdutt Padikkal (15) was dismissed by off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen, with 26 runs on the board, while it was down to 54/2 before a 37-run partnership ensued between opener Jos Buttler (67) and Daryl Mitchell (17). The latter fell to pacer Daniel Sams in the 15th, whereas a 356-run stand occurred between Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (6*), as the former slammed his 14th IPL half-century.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs MI (Match 44)

    In the 16th, Buttler was dismissed by Shokeen at 124. After some short partnerships, RR finished at a par score of 158/6. For MI, Shokeen and pacer Riley Meredith claimed a couple each, while in reply, it was off to an uneasy start, losing a couple for 41 by the sixth over of the PP.

    Nonetheless, Suryakumar (51) and Tilak Varma (35) added 81 for the third wicket to keep MI well within the chase. The former was dismissed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 15th, right after scoring his 16th IPL 50, followed by the latter at the same score in the 16th to pacer Prasidh Krishna. A 33-run stand ensued between Kieron Pollard (10) and Tim David (20*) to keep MI going.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    At 155, Pollard was sent back by pacer Kuldeep Sen in the final over, but to no avail. With four needed off five, Daniel Sams hit the winning six off the next delivery to hand MI's first season win by five wickets. For RR, all claimed a wicket barring medium-pacer Daryl Mitchell. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: RR 158/6 (Buttler- 67; Meredith- 2/24) lost to MI 161/5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar- 51, Varma- 35; Ashwin- 1/21) by five wickets.

