IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Match 44 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns. It will happen at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Nabi Mumbai on Saturday. While RR is fighting for the top spot, MI is hunting for its maiden season win, as here is the hottest Fantasy XI of the game, along with preview, prediction and more.

Current form

RR has been brilliant in IPL 2022, winning six from eight and losing a couple, while it won by 29 runs in its last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, MI has been woeful, losing all the eight games so far, while it failed against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in its previous match by 36 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

RR happens to be bowling-heavy and is strong in the department. Yet, its batting has been equally strong this term. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will make a statement.

As for MI, it is heavy in bowling, which has surprisingly failed to fire. Regardless, its batting has been decent but needs to be more proficient. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah will be under pressure to perform.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No side has any severe injury concern. Meanwhile, in 28 meetings between the two, MI barely leads 14-13, while in 26 IPL encounters, MI edges past 13-12. In India, MI is hardly 12-11 ahead of the 23 clashes, while both are locked 1-1 at this venue in two matches. The two have already faced off earlier this season.

Weather and pitch report

The Navi Mumbai weather will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 27-37 degrees and 54% humidity, while the track will be a bit slow, and the toss-winning side would look to chase, keeping the dew factor in mind.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Suryakumar, Hetmyer, Padikkal, Varma - Padikkal will be vital as an opener, while the remaining trio will be bold in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson, Kishan - All three are dominant at the top, while Buttler's dependability makes him the skipper.

All-rounder: Ashwin - The veteran can turn things around at any given point, especially with his spins.

Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Krishna, Meredith - While Chahal is a no-brainer here for his leg spins, Krishna and Meredith have been steadily impactful with their pace of late.

Match details

Date and day: April 30, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins due to their sublime form