IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Delhi registers season double over Kolkata; netizens pleasured

Thursday, Delhi Capitals registered a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. It was DC's season double over KKR as it climbed to sixth, while netizens were pleasured.

Match 41 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, DC romped to a four-wicket win. It was DC's double over KKR this season, as netizens were pleased by it.

Winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant asked KKR to bat, as it was off to a struggling start, losing a couple for 22 by the fifth over of the powerplay, while it was down to 35/4 by the eighth over. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (42) and Nitish Rana (57) added 48 for the fifth wicket before the former fell to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 14th and was toiling at 83/6. Thereon, Rana and Rinku Singh (23) added 62 for the seventh wicket.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - KKR vs DC (Match 41)

At the same time, the former scored his 15th IPL half-century before the latter was dismissed by pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the final over. KKR could finish at 146/9, while for DC, Kuldeep bagged four, whereas Mustafizur was the most economical one from the side. In reply, DC began shakily, too, losing a couple for 17 by the second over of the PP.

However, opener David Warner (42) and Lalit Yadav (22) put on 65 for the third wicket to keep DC in the chase before the former was sent back by pacer Umesh Yadav in the tenth. It was eventually down to 84/5 by the 12th, while Rovman Powell (33*) and Axar Patel (22) added 29 for the sixth. However, the latter was run out in the 15th.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

After that, Powell and Shardul Thakur (8*) played out until the end of the chase to get the job done by four wickets and an over to spare. For KKR, Umesh bagged three, while mystery-spinner Sunil Narine turned out to be highly economical.

Brief scores: KKR 146/9 (Shreyas- 42, Rana- 57; Kuldeep- 4/14, Rahman- 3/18) lost to DC 150/6 in 19 overs (Warner- 42, Powell- 33*; Umesh- 3/24) by four wickets.