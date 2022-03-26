IPL 2022: RR confirms Samson's morphed image, sacking social media team was 'prank'

Rajasthan Royals had posted a morphed image of Sanju Samson on Friday, as the latter got irked, while RR's social media team was fired. However, the entire episode turned out to be a prank.

On Friday evening, the Indian Premier League (IPL) fraternity was somewhat shaken after Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a morphed image of its skipper Sanju Samson, which the latter did not take on a good note. It led to RR seemingly firing its social media team. However, on Saturday, it was confirmed that the entire episode was planned and was nothing more than a prank.

RR had captioned the morphed image of Samson, "Kya khoob lagte ho (You look great)." Following the same, he retweeted it and wrote, "It's ok for friends to do all this, but teams should be professional." Following his tweet, he unfollowed the franchise on Twitter, thus creating a furore among the fans.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Following the incident on Friday, RR deleted the tweet and put out a statement, reading, "In the light of today's event, we will be making changes to our approach and team on Social media. Everything is well within the squad as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that this is IPL season, and fans want teams to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim."

Also, later, on Friday, RR posted a video of the RR admin approaching each of its players and bidding final farewell, as the players remind him of paying the price for crossing the line. "One last time. PS: Love you, @imsanjusamson. 💗", the caption of the video read. However, the picture became abundantly clear on Saturday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - WILL RCB FANS SEE THE VIRAT KOHLI FROM 2016? SUNIL GAVASKAR ANSWERS

RR posted a fresh video of the incident, where it was conducting an audition for a new RR admin, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer and others auditioning. "This prank was incomplete without a fake audition. 😂 PS Tough luck, Yuzi 👀", the video post's caption read. Nonetheless, fans did not take the entire episode on a good note, calling it a cheap publicity stunt by the franchise.