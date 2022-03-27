Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

    Punjab Kings is facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 3 of IPL 2022. Faf du Plessis has slammed a half-century on his RCB debut, as social media is delighted.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Faf du Plessis slams 50 on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut, social media delighted-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis had a great start to his maiden captaincy stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 3 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and slammed a half-century on his RCB debut. Consequently, social media has been left delighted by his approach.

    RCB has been put to bat first after losing the toss. However, du Plessis gave his side a great start along with Anuj Rawat (21), putting on a 50-run opening stand. After the latter's dismissal, he steers the ship with former skipper Virat Kohli. At this time, the South African slammed his 23rd IPL half-century, carrying his good form from his previous franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

    Du Plessis is currently nearing 70, while Kohli is duly supporting him at the other end, with the latter having gone past 30, while their partnership is worth nearly 100. As for RCB, it has almost scored 150 in 15 overs and is eyeing the 200-run mark. However, given the dew factor, it might be a tricky task for RCB to defend the total.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
